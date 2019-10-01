Comparison of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 18.52M -3.98 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 0.00 10.49M -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pulmatrix Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 2,146,251,014.02% -159.3% -125% Vaxart Inc. 1,669,053,301.51% -139.4% -54.2%

Volatility and Risk

Pulmatrix Inc.’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Vaxart Inc.’s 0.52 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Vaxart Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Vaxart Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% are Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has weaker performance than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

Vaxart Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.