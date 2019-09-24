Comparison of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.53 N/A -3.98 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.42 N/A -4.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pulmatrix Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Risk and Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc.’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Pulmatrix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Pulmatrix Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $2, which is potential 151.76% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares and 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. Competitively, 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.