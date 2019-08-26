Comparison of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.63 N/A -3.98 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.68 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 highlights Pulmatrix Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pulmatrix Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk & Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc.’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Exelixis Inc.’s 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pulmatrix Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Exelixis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35.5 consensus target price and a 77.06% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% are Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.