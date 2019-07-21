Comparison of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Both Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 38.39 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pulmatrix Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s beta is 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Cellectis S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pulmatrix Inc. and Cellectis S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, which is potential 153.91% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pulmatrix Inc. and Cellectis S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.5% and 34%. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -54.19% weaker performance while Cellectis S.A. has 14.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.