Comparison of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.30 N/A -3.98 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 20.68 N/A -2.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pulmatrix Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Pulmatrix Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5 and 4.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pulmatrix Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.6% and 0.7%. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. Comparatively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.