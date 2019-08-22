Comparison of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.50 N/A -3.98 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1211.53 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pulmatrix Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Aptorum Group Limited which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Aptorum Group Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pulmatrix Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aptorum Group Limited has a consensus price target of $22, with potential upside of 37.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 8 of the 8 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.