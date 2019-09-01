Comparison of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|5.21
|N/A
|0.08
|34.58
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.87
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
In table 1 we can see Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is currently more expensive than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has 11.49% stronger performance.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.
