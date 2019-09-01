Comparison of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.21 N/A 0.08 34.58 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.87 N/A 0.75 19.49

In table 1 we can see Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is currently more expensive than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has 11.49% stronger performance.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.