Comparison of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

Both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.49 N/A 0.08 34.58 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Futu Holdings Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares and 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Futu Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Futu Holdings Limited.