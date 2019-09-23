Comparison of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

Both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|5.49
|N/A
|0.08
|34.58
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Futu Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Futu Holdings Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares and 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Futu Holdings Limited.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Futu Holdings Limited.
