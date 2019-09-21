Comparison of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.49 N/A 0.08 34.58 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.55 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 29.96% respectively. Competitively, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has 0.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has 14.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.