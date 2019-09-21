Comparison of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|5.49
|N/A
|0.08
|34.58
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.55
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 29.96% respectively. Competitively, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has 0.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|1.11%
|2.25%
|0.63%
|7.07%
|1.92%
|14.8%
For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has 14.8% stronger performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
