Comparison of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.52 N/A 0.08 34.58 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 40 7.03 N/A 1.20 33.70

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 62.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has 22.34% stronger performance.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.