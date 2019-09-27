Comparison of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 0.00 3.76M 0.08 34.58 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 0.00 N/A 0.45 31.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is currently more expensive than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 148,469,891.41% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 23.21%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II had bullish trend.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 5 of the 8 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.