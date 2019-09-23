Comparison of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.65 N/A 0.08 34.58 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.35 N/A 0.14 43.48

Table 1 highlights Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.69% are BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has 13.42% stronger performance.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.