Comparison of Public Storage (PSA) and Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) have been rivals in the REIT – Industrial for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage 233 15.82 N/A 8.62 28.17 Uniti Group Inc. 10 1.39 N/A 0.05 158.87

In table 1 we can see Public Storage and Uniti Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Uniti Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Public Storage. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Public Storage is presently more affordable than Uniti Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 0.00% 30.2% 13.9% Uniti Group Inc. 0.00% -0.6% 0.2%

Volatility and Risk

Public Storage is 81.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.19 beta. Uniti Group Inc.’s 1.09 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Public Storage and Uniti Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 3 1 2.20 Uniti Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$236.8 is Public Storage’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -9.67%. Uniti Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 10.80% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Uniti Group Inc. seems more appealing than Public Storage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.1% of Public Storage shares and 87.1% of Uniti Group Inc. shares. About 9.9% of Public Storage’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Uniti Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Public Storage 0.23% 2.67% 9.35% 15.46% 13.17% 19.93% Uniti Group Inc. -4.75% -11.46% -22.75% -57.13% -51.07% -45.92%

For the past year Public Storage had bullish trend while Uniti Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Public Storage beats Uniti Group Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Public Storage is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of United States and Europe. The firm acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities which offer storage spaces for lease on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use. It also reinsures policies against losses to goods stored by customers in self-storage facilities, and sell merchandise, primarily locks and cardboard boxes. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Inc. Public Storage was founded in 1971 and is based in Glendale, California.

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. It operates in four business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. The company engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets. It also provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and small cell for wireless operators and Ethernet; and wavelengths and dark fiber for telecommunications carriers and enterprises. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates telecommunications towers for wireless carriers, as well as provides local telephone, high-speed Internet, and long distance service to approximately 37,000 customers. Its fiber network consists of 605,000 strand miles of fiber and approximately 5,450 customer connections, as well as operates 468 wireless communication towers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. and changed its name to Uniti Group Inc. in February 2017. Uniti Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.