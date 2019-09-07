Comparison of Public Storage (PSA) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR)

Since Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) are part of the REIT – Industrial industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage 234 16.10 N/A 8.62 28.17 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 14 8.26 N/A 0.11 131.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Public Storage and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Public Storage. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Public Storage is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Public Storage and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 0.00% 30.2% 13.9% Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Public Storage is 81.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation has a 0.64 beta and it is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Public Storage and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 3 1 2.20 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Public Storage has an average price target of $236.8, and a -8.04% downside potential. Competitively the average price target of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is $14, which is potential 4.48% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation appears more favorable than Public Storage, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Public Storage and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 71.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9.9% of Public Storage’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.8% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Public Storage 0.23% 2.67% 9.35% 15.46% 13.17% 19.93% Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation -0.07% 2.15% -0.43% 2.53% -15.97% 11.21%

For the past year Public Storage has stronger performance than Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Public Storage beats Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation.

Public Storage is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of United States and Europe. The firm acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities which offer storage spaces for lease on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use. It also reinsures policies against losses to goods stored by customers in self-storage facilities, and sell merchandise, primarily locks and cardboard boxes. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Inc. Public Storage was founded in 1971 and is based in Glendale, California.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MREIC) is a real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and leases properties to investment-grade tenants on long-term leases. The firm invests in the public equity and real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in industrial properties and holds a portfolio of REIT securities. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.