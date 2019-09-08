Comparison of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

As Biotechnology businesses, PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 8.95 N/A -3.52 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.50 N/A 0.39 31.68

Demonstrates PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.74 beta indicates that PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 3.04% for PTC Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $43.67. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 32.65% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.61% and 0% respectively. About 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.