Comparison of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 9.63 N/A -3.52 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Volatility & Risk

PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.74. Sesen Bio Inc.’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 11.06%. Competitively Sesen Bio Inc. has an average price target of $1, with potential downside of -9.91%. Based on the results given earlier, PTC Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 40.36% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.