Comparison of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 7.85 N/A -3.52 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -5.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.74 beta. In other hand, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.12 which is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. PTC Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 22.41% at a $45.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.61% and 55.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.