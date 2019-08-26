Comparison of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

We are comparing PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 9.77 N/A -3.52 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 43 3.48 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Cambrex Corporation has a 2.35 beta and it is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2 Quick Ratio. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 9.51% at a $48 consensus target price. On the other hand, Cambrex Corporation’s potential downside is -3.07% and its consensus target price is $57.5. The information presented earlier suggests that PTC Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cambrex Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cambrex Corporation

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.