Comparison of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 8.23 N/A -3.52 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 16.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.61% and 0% respectively. 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.