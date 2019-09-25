Comparison of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 7.85 N/A -3.52 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 9.36 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.74 beta indicates that PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. PTC Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 22.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.