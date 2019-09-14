Comparison of Prudential plc (PUK) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP)

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) have been rivals in the Life Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential plc 41 0.00 N/A 2.91 14.26 Brighthouse Financial Inc. 27 0.52 N/A 1.63 16.72

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Brighthouse Financial Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Prudential plc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Prudential plc is currently more affordable than Brighthouse Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Prudential plc and Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential plc 0.00% 18.6% 0.6% Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2% of Prudential plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of Prudential plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prudential plc -4.93% -6.83% -8.39% 5.36% -11.55% 17.33% Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.89% 3.06% 2.6% 0% 0% 10.06%

For the past year Prudential plc was more bullish than Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Summary

Prudential plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Brighthouse Financial Inc.