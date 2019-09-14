Comparison of Prudential plc (PUK) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP)

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) have been rivals in the Life Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prudential plc
|41
|0.00
|N/A
|2.91
|14.26
|Brighthouse Financial Inc.
|27
|0.52
|N/A
|1.63
|16.72
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Brighthouse Financial Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Prudential plc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Prudential plc is currently more affordable than Brighthouse Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Prudential plc and Brighthouse Financial Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prudential plc
|0.00%
|18.6%
|0.6%
|Brighthouse Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2% of Prudential plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of Prudential plc shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prudential plc
|-4.93%
|-6.83%
|-8.39%
|5.36%
|-11.55%
|17.33%
|Brighthouse Financial Inc.
|0.89%
|3.06%
|2.6%
|0%
|0%
|10.06%
For the past year Prudential plc was more bullish than Brighthouse Financial Inc.
Summary
Prudential plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Brighthouse Financial Inc.
