Comparison of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

This is a contrast between Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 21 -1.04 5.20M 0.65 31.81 First Northwest Bancorp 16 0.00 7.94M 0.76 21.17

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and First Northwest Bancorp. First Northwest Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Provident Financial Holdings Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than First Northwest Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 25,341,130.60% 4.1% 0.4% First Northwest Bancorp 48,622,167.79% 4.1% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First Northwest Bancorp’s 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.49 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and First Northwest Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 49.7%. 6.6% are Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, First Northwest Bancorp has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Financial Holdings Inc. -1.66% -3.35% 4.69% 17.01% 12.76% 34% First Northwest Bancorp -0.06% -1.71% 0.19% 3.95% 0.12% 8.36%

For the past year Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Northwest Bancorp.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp beats on 7 of the 11 factors Provident Financial Holdings Inc.