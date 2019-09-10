Comparison of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Provention Bio Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Provention Bio Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 145.90% and its average price target is $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. 7.2% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. was more bullish than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.