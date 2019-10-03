Comparison of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

We will be comparing the differences between Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 9 0.00 26.45M -0.93 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 91.52M -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Provention Bio Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 288,440,567.07% -83.2% -67.8% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 2,076,177,945.15% -51% -28.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Provention Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Provention Bio Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 average target price and a 343.86% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares and 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.