Comparison of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 436.59 N/A -3.20 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prothena Corporation plc and Sesen Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prothena Corporation plc and Sesen Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Volatility & Risk

Prothena Corporation plc’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sesen Bio Inc. has beta of 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 while its Current Ratio is 27.9. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.3% of Prothena Corporation plc shares and 45.1% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has stronger performance than Sesen Bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.