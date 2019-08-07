Comparison of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

As Biotechnology companies, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 402.14 N/A -3.20 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.16 N/A -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates Prothena Corporation plc and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Risk and Volatility

Prothena Corporation plc’s volatility measures that it’s 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.24 beta. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.78 beta and it is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.9 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Prothena Corporation plc’s share held by insiders are 90.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.