Comparison of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 407.17 N/A -3.20 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.40 N/A -0.35 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides Prothena Corporation plc and ImmuCell Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Volatility and Risk

Prothena Corporation plc’s current beta is 2.24 and it happens to be 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ImmuCell Corporation’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 while its Current Ratio is 27.9. Meanwhile, ImmuCell Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and ImmuCell Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 23.1%. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.