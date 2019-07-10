Comparison of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 409.47 N/A -3.20 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Prothena Corporation plc and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 27.9 and a Quick Ratio of 27.9. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.3% of Prothena Corporation plc shares and 23.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.