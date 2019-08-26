Comparison of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

As Biotechnology businesses, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 351.21 N/A -3.20 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Prothena Corporation plc and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prothena Corporation plc and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Volatility & Risk

Prothena Corporation plc is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.24 beta. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 while its Current Ratio is 27.9. Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prothena Corporation plc and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $19.57, while its potential upside is 249.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 88.51%. Insiders held roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc was less bearish than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.