Comparison of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

This is a contrast between Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 455.36 N/A -3.20 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 87 9.08 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Prothena Corporation plc and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.24 beta indicates that Prothena Corporation plc is 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 34.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 27.9 while its Quick Ratio is 27.9. On the competitive side is, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Prothena Corporation plc and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $114.64 consensus target price and a 49.10% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than Prothena Corporation plc

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.