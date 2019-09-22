Comparison of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.22 N/A -1.58 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Risk and Volatility

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 171.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.71. XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta and it is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, XBiotech Inc.’s potential upside is 34.99% and its consensus target price is $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 18.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.