Comparison of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Since Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 34.45M -1.58 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 7.31M -20.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 4,254,662,220.58% -84% -64.7% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55,589,353.61% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

11.3 and 11.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. Its rival X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.