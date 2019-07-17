Comparison of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

This is a contrast between Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.26 N/A -1.58 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.60 N/A -1.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 935.86% and its average price target is $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -64.81% weaker performance while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 62.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.