Comparison of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.57 N/A -1.58 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.87 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Volatility and Risk

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 171.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.71 beta. Orgenesis Inc. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 11.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.3. Meanwhile, Orgenesis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.5% and 4.2%. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has weaker performance than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.