Comparison of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.22 N/A -1.58 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Demonstrates Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.71 shows that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 171.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 51.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.