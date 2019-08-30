Comparison of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.18 N/A -1.58 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Volatility & Risk

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 171.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.71. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on the other hand, has 1.37 beta which makes it 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares and 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. 0.3% are Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.