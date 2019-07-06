Comparison of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.13 N/A -1.58 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 6.59 N/A -2.00 0.00

Demonstrates Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 104.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares and 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.