Comparison of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 104 64.62 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.42 beta indicates that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s 103.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 935.50% for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $3.5. Competitively Spark Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $115, with potential upside of 13.78%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 88.2%. About 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Spark Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.