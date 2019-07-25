Comparison of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

We are contrasting Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2540.34 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. is 150.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. has 4.1 and 4.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 795.14% for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $3.5. Competitively NantKwest Inc. has a consensus price target of $1.25, with potential upside of 3.31%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.9% of NantKwest Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.3% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats NantKwest Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.