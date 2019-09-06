Comparison of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3211.76 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 944.46%. Mustang Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a 76.32% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Mustang Bio Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.