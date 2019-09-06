Comparison of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-3211.76
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-87.5%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 944.46%. Mustang Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a 76.32% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Mustang Bio Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|-5.35%
|-11.92%
|-7.5%
|-85.69%
|-83.18%
|-83.7%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.