Comparison of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 256.25% and an $1 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s consensus target price is $55.67, while its potential upside is 35.85%. Based on the results given earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 39.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.