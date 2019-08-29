Comparison of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Risk & Volatility

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$3.5 is Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 986.62%. Competitively Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 192.68%. Based on the results given earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellectar Biosciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.