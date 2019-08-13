Comparison of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.79 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Volatility and Risk

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 2.85 beta is the reason why it is 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 1,031.95%. Competitively Avid Bioservices Inc. has a consensus price target of $10, with potential upside of 54.32%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.