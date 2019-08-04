Comparison of Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.53 N/A -2.13 0.00 W. R. Berkley Corporation 60 1.62 N/A 3.48 19.96

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2% W. R. Berkley Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Protective Insurance Corporation has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, W. R. Berkley Corporation’s 28.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Protective Insurance Corporation and W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

W. R. Berkley Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $56 average target price and a -19.48% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.3% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares and 50.2% of W. R. Berkley Corporation shares. 4.4% are Protective Insurance Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of W. R. Berkley Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6% W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.15% 4.47% 14.1% 36.11% 40.9% 41.91%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation has -0.6% weaker performance while W. R. Berkley Corporation has 41.91% stronger performance.

Summary

W. R. Berkley Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Protective Insurance Corporation.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.