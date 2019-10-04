Comparison of Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation 16 -10.74 8.24M -2.13 0.00 The Allstate Corporation 105 1.05 327.63M 6.91 15.55

Table 1 demonstrates Protective Insurance Corporation and The Allstate Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 50,182,704.02% -8.3% -2.2% The Allstate Corporation 311,346,574.17% 11.7% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.52 beta indicates that Protective Insurance Corporation is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, The Allstate Corporation has a 0.81 beta which is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Protective Insurance Corporation and The Allstate Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Allstate Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

Meanwhile, The Allstate Corporation’s average price target is $108, while its potential upside is 2.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Protective Insurance Corporation and The Allstate Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 59.3% and 80.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.4% of Protective Insurance Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are The Allstate Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6% The Allstate Corporation 5.21% 4.12% 9.59% 22.97% 13.54% 29.98%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation has -0.6% weaker performance while The Allstate Corporation has 29.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors The Allstate Corporation beats Protective Insurance Corporation.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.