Comparison of Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation 16 -10.74 8.24M -2.13 0.00 National General Holdings Corp. 25 0.00 66.10M 1.77 13.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Protective Insurance Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 50,397,553.52% -8.3% -2.2% National General Holdings Corp. 264,400,000.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Protective Insurance Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.3% and 13.3%. Insiders held 4.4% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6% National General Holdings Corp. -0.24% 0.16% 5.02% 19.77% -2.04% 23.15%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation has -0.6% weaker performance while National General Holdings Corp. has 23.15% stronger performance.

Summary

National General Holdings Corp. beats Protective Insurance Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.