Comparison of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A -0.05 144.79M -0.18 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 0.70 25.81M -10.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 63,812,252,093.43% 0% 0% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,326,527.50% -615.8% -60.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $116, which is potential 80.91% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.7% and 73.2% respectively. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.23%. Comparatively, 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.