Comparison of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.68 N/A -0.18 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. Insiders held 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.