Comparison of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A -0.05 144.79M -0.18 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 57.11M -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 63,812,252,093.43% 0% 0% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 322,655,367.23% -54.3% -39.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $23.75, which is potential 51.37% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.