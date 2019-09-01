Comparison of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 186.00 N/A -1.94 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Dare Bioscience Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.